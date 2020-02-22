How to prevent the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning

It’s a hidden danger in our homes, known as the “silent killer.”

Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless and tasteless gas and every year, over 400 people die in the U.S. from accidental poisoning. In these cold winter months, you could end up a victim if you don’t take steps to keep your family safe.

If you lose electricity during severe winter weather, be careful using alternative sources of power or heat. Carbon monoxide can build up in a home and can be life-threatening.

The gas fumes can come from chimneys, portable generators, stoves, lanterns, gas ranges or by burning charcoal and wood inside the home.

To protect yourself and your family, make sure you have a carbon monoxide detector in your home and change the batteries every six months.

Make sure you have your heating system and any appliances fueled by gas, oil or coal checked by a licensed technician every year. Don’t lease a vehicle motor running in an enclosed space or within 20 feet of a vent or window in your home, and never run a generator or gasoline-powered engine inside, even if the windows or doors are open.

The most common symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning are headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea, vomiting, chest pain and confusion.

