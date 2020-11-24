How your state cooks Thanksgiving turkey: roast, deep-fry, smoke

National News

by: Kelly Anne Beile

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The overwhelming majority of people across the U.S. plan to roast a turkey this Thanksgiving holiday.

Southerners however, will turn to the tradition of deep-frying their bird while only a select number of states plan to smoke their meat, according to a report from SeriouslySmoked.com.

The collected information revealed 29 states plan to roast their turkey, while 16 will turn to deep-frying and five states will enjoy a smoked bird this holiday.

Image courtesy SeriouslySmoked.com.

The meat experts at Seriously Smoked used geotagged Twitter data to track tweets and hashtags about how people plan to cook their turkeys this year.

Since Nov. 1, more than 80,000 tweets have been tracked either with hashtags such as #roastturkey or phrases and keywords like “smoked turkey recipe.”

Other methods, like “grilled turkey,” did not win out in any states.

