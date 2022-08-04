STILLWATER, Minn. (AP) — Hundreds of people gathered at a Minnesota golf course to remember a 17-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed during a recreational tubing trip on a Wisconsin river.

Friends and family say Isaac Schuman loved many things, including golf. Many who came for the candlelight vigil Wednesday evening at Oak Glen Golf Course in Stillwater wore orange, the teen’s favorite color. Friends from Stillwater High School described the teen as kind and compassionate.

Schuman was part of a group tubing on the Apple River in western Wisconsin on Saturday when a confrontation occurred with a man who is facing criminal charges as a result of the encounter. Schuman was killed and four others in his group were injured.