Hundreds gather to remember high school shooting victim

Bryan Muehlberger

Bryan Muehlberger shares a hug following the memorial service for his daughter, Gracie Anne Muehlberger, 15, at Real Life Church, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Valencia, Calif. Muehlberger was one of two students killed Nov. 14, 2019, shooting at Saugus High School. (Dean Musgrove/The Orange County Register via AP)

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) — Hundreds of people gathered at a church to celebrate the life of one of two students killed at a high school in suburban Los Angeles.

The family and friends of Gracie Anne Muehlberger recounted stories Saturday at Real Life Church of a vibrant teenager who was admired for her smarts, humor and mischievousness, the Orange County Register reports.

Muehlberger, 15, and 14-year-old Dominic Blackwell were killed Nov. 14 when fellow student Nathaniel Tennosuke Berhow, 16, shot students at Saugus High School at random. Berhow died after he shot himself in the head.

The newspaper says a video montage at the memorial service showed Muehlberger dancing, laughing and singing.

Her father, Bryan said: “Thank you Gracie for sharing your soul with all of us.”

Pastor Rusty George asked those at the service to continue reaching out to Gracie’s family, the Register reports.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

