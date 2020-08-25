Hundreds take part in memorial ride for slain 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant

KENLY, N.C. (WNCN) — Hundreds of people participated in a memorial motorcycle ride in North Carolina on Saturday to honor the life of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant.

“Cannon would be overjoyed because Cannon loved everybody,” said Gwen Hinnant, Cannon’s grandmother. “So the fact that everybody’s coming together to honor him is beyond amazing.”

The ride was a bittersweet tribute to the 5-year-old, who was shot and killed in his family’s front yard while riding his bike with his siblings in Wilson, North Carolina, earlier this month.

Wilson police say they arrested his neighbor, 25-year-old Darrius Sessoms, on murder charges.

“It’s gonna keep Cannon’s name going, and that’s what this is about,” one biker said of the tribute.

Bikers from as far away as Tennessee participated in the memorial ride. They gathered around the Hinnant family to pray and demand justice for Cannon.

“We feel blessed to be able to come down and support the family in the midst of this tragedy,” said Michael Trollinger, of Fellowship Riders of Alamance County. “And to be able to pray for justice for this family and even for the offender, that the good Lord’s light will shine in his heart.”

The Hinnant family said Saturday’s tribute ride is just the beginning.

“Yes, we’re gonna fight for justice for Cannon, but it goes beyond that because there are many children that are taken senselessly,” his grandmother said. “So justice is going to start with Cannon for us, but it’s gonna go beyond that.”

The family is planning another memorial for Cannon on Sept. 26.