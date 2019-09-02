Hurricane Dorian Hits the Bahamas as a Category 5 Storm; Eastern US Braces for Impact

CBS NEWS (JACKSONVILLE, FL)– Hurricane Dorian made landfall in the Bahamas as a monstrous category 5 hurricane.

Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas are bracing for Dorian as it slowly moves north.

CBS News correspondent Nikole Killion is in on the beach in Jacksonville, Florida, with the latest on mandatory evacuations and preparations.

Dorian bore down on the northern Bahamas as a category 5 hurricane on Sunday, one of the most powerful to hit the area in modern times. Officials warned islanders to seek shelter if they hadn’t already.

The Administrator of the City of Freeport, Don Cornish says, “This is not a time for us to seek to resist.”

Florida’s governor, Ron Desantis, urged people to remain vigilant.

He adds, “Hurricane Dorian has been upgraded to a category 5 with now 185 mph sustained winds. The strength of this storm cannot be underestimated.”

President Trump and cabinet members met with FEMA officials, who are moving food, water, and generators into the southeastern US.

At a FEMA briefing, the President said, ”We expect that much of the eastern seaboard will be impacted and some of it very severely.”

Beaches in Jacksonville are being shut down tonight until further notice. Meanwhile, residents and tourists are keeping a close eye on the storm’s track.

Resident Albert Woon shares, “The biggest concern is that the path changes every day, so you just have to be prepared for the worst.”

Another resident, Kenneth Evans adds, ”Hopefully it just stays out at sea and we just get some of the wind and rain.”

Palm Beach and several other Florida counties issued mandatory evacuation orders for some residents, including people in mobile homes, barrier islands, and low-lying areas.

And in Cape Canaveral, Florida, Health First evacuated one of its hospitals with the hurricane’s path still uncertain.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency. The state is mobilizing resources to prepare for potential storm effects.