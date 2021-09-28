Hyundai recalls 100K more cars because faulty engines might catch fire

FILE – This Feb. 14, 2019 file photo shows the Hyundai logo on a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV on display at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Hyundai is recalling nearly 100,000 Tucson and Sonata hybrids over potential engine issues. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

(NEXSTAR) – Hyundai is recalling another 95,515 engines over fears that faulty parts could cause cars to stall or light on fire.

The recall affects 2017 Tucson and Sonata hybrids. The company found rod bearings inside the engine may wear out prematurely, which could cause the engine to stall – risking an accident – or even increase the risk of a fire.

Drivers who own the affected vehicles should take their car into a dealer, who will inspect the engine and replace it if damage is found. Repairs will be made at no cost.

Hyundai plans to mail out notification letters to drivers whose cars are recalled starting Nov. 12. You can also call Hyundai customer service at 1-855-371-9460 and reference recall No. 209.

The auto maker recently recalled another 390,000 vehicles for different issues that increase fire risk. The biggest problem was with Santa Fe Sport SUVs made from 2013 to 2015. Hyundai found those SUVs might have brake fluid leaking into the anti-lock brake computer, which could cause an electrical short and fire. The issue has caused at least 18 fires, but no injuries, according to documents from the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.