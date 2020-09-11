Hyundai warns owners to park outside, recalls 180,000 SUVs

FILE – In this July 26, 2018 file photo, the logo of Hyundai Motor Co. is seen at its showroom in Seoul, South Korea. For the second time this month, Hyundai is telling some SUV owners to park outdoors because an electrical short in a computer can cause vehicles to catch fire. The Korean automaker is recalling about 180,000 Tucson SUVs in the U.S. from 2019 through 2021 to fix the problem. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)

DETROIT (AP) — For the second time this month, Hyundai is telling some SUV owners to park outdoors because an electrical short in a computer can cause vehicles to catch fire.

The Korean automaker is recalling about 180,000 Tucson SUVs in the U.S. from 2019 through 2021 to fix the problem.

The company says corrosion can cause a short circuit in defective anti-lock brake circuit boards that can start a fire.

Hyundai says it knows of a dozen engine fires from the problem but no injuries.

Hyundai will notify owners around Oct. 30. Dealers will replace the anti-lock brake control computers.

