‘I have never seen anything like this dog’s will to live’: Colorado dog found abused, in need of help

National News

by: Greg Nieto and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A 1-year-old pregnant dog rescued from abuse in Oklahoma is fighting for her life in Aurora, Colorado.

Her name is “Annie.” She is a Labrador-pit bull mix.

Almost three weeks ago, she was rescued by Pawsitive Restorations Animal Rescue. She was found unresponsive, dehydrated, vomiting maggots and covered in bite wounds, the rescue group wrote in a graphic Facebook post.

“The ‘owner’ came outside and SPIT on her when help arrived to try to save her life. 🤬 Law enforcement is involved.”

Pawsitive Restorations Animal Rescue Facebook Post

Pregnant at the time, she has since lost all 10 of her pups. Most were stillborn, and none survived beyond two weeks.

“I have never seen anything like this dog’s will to live,” said Krissy Mosbarger, president of Pawsitive Restorations Animal Rescue.

But Annie’s worries are far from over. Veterinarians at both Wheat Ridge Animal Hospital and Happy Tails Veterinary Center in Aurora have been treating a rare canine condition, similar to internal varicose veins.

At this point, Annie’s prognosis is unknown.

“She’s a ticking time bomb,” Mosbarger said.

Annie’s medical costs have reached almost $15,000. If you’d like to donate, visit Pawsitive Restoration’s website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

