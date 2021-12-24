‘I was not expecting this at all’: Minnesota family in need gifted a home just in time for Christmas

“I was not expecting this at all.”

The Darbonne family has been living in a hotel for the last several months. The family of six has been struggling to get by.

“I already told them that we weren’t really going to have a Christmas and we weren’t going to do much.”

But Thursday morning Christmas would come early — and it was much more than they ever could have imagined.

“We have been working the last six weeks for you guys.”

There were several surprise gifts for the family of six…

Mom, dad and their children who have special needs. But the biggest gift couldn’t be wrapped up in a box.

“You’ll be living in a home…you’ll be living in a home.”

The nonprofit Best Christmas Ever chose the Minnesota family as their wish recipients.

Pascale Darbonne, a wife and mother of four, was at a loss for words.

“This is very overwhelming not something that I expected.”

She called the rest of her family to hear the news.

“I come down I see this, oh my god I don’t even know what to say.”

Best Christmas Ever along with a production company helped raise $40,000 for the family over the last six weeks.

“We’ll support the family for an entire year in a home pay for rent for an entire year so we’re pretty excited about it.”

The organization does still need help finding them furniture and moving the family out of the hotel. If you’d like to donate, head to WCCO 4 News website.

