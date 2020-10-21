‘I was so shocked’: Louisiana parents welcome second set of identical twins

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana couple is welcoming home their second set of identical twins.

Mother Erin Credo told her husband in April that they would soon have four kids.

“I was so shocked, I couldn’t even put it into words,” she said.

Credo says they weren’t trying to get pregnant, but something felt familiar. After the first ultrasound, she was shocked to hear that her intuition was confirmed.

“I immediately saw it when she started, I saw the two yolk sacks, and I just kind of waited to see her get to the part where she does the heart tones and sure enough, there were two fetuses,” Credo said. “I just said, ‘Oh, my God!'”

Dr. Cliff Moore, the Baton Rouge couple’s physician at Woman’s Hospital, said “only about 1 in 111,111 pregnancies” results in a second set of identical twins.

“To put that in perspective,” he said, “we deliver approximately 8,000 babies at Woman’s Hospital each year, so we only see that about once every 15 years.”

Six years ago, the couple brought home their identical twin boys.

“I said, ‘There’s two babies in Mommy’s belly. We are going to have another set of twins just like you guys,'” said Credo when she told her sons the news. “To them, being a twin is so normal, they were like, ‘OK, sounds good. Can I go play outside now?'”

The couple welcomed their identical baby girls on Sept. 22.

“I always consider myself blessed with all these beautiful babies, but I also think God has a real funny sense of humor,” Credo said. “A lot of people say you’re only given what you can handle, and I hope he has my back over the next few years.”