Live Now
WATCH: Exclusive Coverage of Impeachment Hearings

Ice bucket challenge inspiration Pete Frates dies at 34

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Sept. 18, 2017 photo, Pete Frates, who is stricken with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, listens to a guest at Fenway Park in Boston. Frates, a former college baseball player whose determined battle with Lou Gehrig’s disease helped inspire the ALS ice bucket challenge that has raised more than $200 million worldwide, died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. He was 34. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

A former college baseball player whose battle with Lou Gehrig’s disease helped inspire the ice bucket challenge has died.

Pete Frates was 34. Frates’ family says he died Monday.

The ice bucket challenge has raised more than $200 million worldwide for research into ALS, which is also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Participants would challenge others to share videos of themselves dumping a bucket of icy water over their own heads to raise awareness.

The fundraiser began in 2014 when pro golfer Chris Kennedy challenged his wife’s cousin Jeanette Senerchia, whose husband has ALS.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Frigid #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Frigid #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 12/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 12/9"

Arctic Air Highlights The Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arctic Air Highlights The Week"

Meals on Wheels

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meals on Wheels"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Sunday Snow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sunday Snow"

Military Housing Concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Military Housing Concerns"

Student Delegates

Thumbnail for the video titled "Student Delegates"

Refugee Meeting Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Refugee Meeting Update"

Robert's one Minute Forecast 12-8

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's one Minute Forecast 12-8"

Holiday Travel Scams

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday Travel Scams"

HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling"

Girl's Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girl's Basketball"

Boy's Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boy's Basketball"

Ascension Google

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ascension Google"

Touchmark Tempos

Thumbnail for the video titled "Touchmark Tempos"

Protecting Privacy/Data

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protecting Privacy/Data"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-7-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-7-19"

Lego League

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lego League"

Parkinson's Disease

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parkinson's Disease"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge