Iconic ‘Golden Girls’ house sells for $1M over asking price

The iconic ‘Golden Girls’ house has sold — for a lot more than the asking price!

The modest mid-century house was used in the first season of the beloved 80’s-era sitcom Gold Girls, that starred Betty White and Bea Arthur.

The Los Angeles home was originally listed just under $3 million. It was only on the market for a couple of weeks, and sold for $4 million.

No word on who bought it.

The listing agent from Douglas Elliman expressed amazement at all the interest for the home, saying she had no idea there were that many Golden Girls fans in the world.

