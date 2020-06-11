‘I’d fight tooth and nail for him’: Florida man fights off gator to save dog

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Trent Tweddale and his dog, Loki, are recovering after a Monday morning walk on their Florida farm turned vicious. 

“The dog had his front paws in the river here that swelled after all the rain, and the dog was attacked by a gator,” Tweddale said. 

According to Tweddale, a nearly 13-foot gator grabbed his 6-year-old rescue pup and pulled him into the water. Tweddale, a former Army staff sergeant, quickly reacted. 

“I grabbed the dog’s collar to try to pull him back, and I ended up in a tug-of-war match with this gator, and the gator was not letting go,” he said. “So I let go of the collar, and I got about knee-deep into the water and started pounding on the gator’s head until he eventually let go.” 

Tweddale got away with minor scratches, but Loki had to undergo emergency surgery after his front leg was nearly severed. 

“When I pulled him back up, the bones were out and it looks like the arm was just hanging by a shred,” said Tweddale. “They put metal plates and screws in and were able to reconstruct it that way. We’re hoping that he can regain full use of his paws after this.” 

With the help of Florida Fish and Wildlife, Tweddale has set a trap for the gator on his property. He said he won’t rest until he catches it.   

“The trapper did not have any bait, so I grabbed one of my roosters and we used him as bait for the trap. We haven’t had any luck yet,” said Tweddale. “We love our dog a lot and I’d fight tooth and nail for him.” 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/11"

Thursday's forecast: mostly sunny & warmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday's forecast: mostly sunny & warmer"

Musicians during COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Musicians during COVID-19"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Golf Talk-Harvey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf Talk-Harvey"

Bishop Ryan COVID Timeline

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bishop Ryan COVID Timeline"

Ward Co Weather Modification

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ward Co Weather Modification"

ASD Voucher Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "ASD Voucher Program"

Bismarck Governors Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Governors Baseball"

Dr. Wynne on WHO

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Wynne on WHO"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Emergency Siren Trouble

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emergency Siren Trouble"

Picnic in Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Picnic in Minot"

Magic City Discovery Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Magic City Discovery Center"

KX Gives Back

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Gives Back"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/10"

Do you really live in a bubble? The science behind dissipating storms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Do you really live in a bubble? The science behind dissipating storms"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/10"

Wednesday's forecast: mostly sunny & warmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday's forecast: mostly sunny & warmer"

CountryHouse

Thumbnail for the video titled "CountryHouse"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge