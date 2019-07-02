“If I Can Dream:” Five actors reportedly in running to play Elvis in new screen bio

(CBS News) — As the “King of Rock and Roll,” Elvis Presley left some pretty big shoes to fill, and director Baz Luhrmann is not going to rush through the casting process for his upcoming biopic about the superstar. Luhrmann is reportedly considering five actors for the role of Elvis, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ansel Elgort, who was nominated for a Golden Globe for his role in “Baby Driver,” is one of the five actors who screen tested for the role.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, also a Golden Globe nominee – for his role in “Nocturnal Animals” – is also in the running.

Also being considered: Miles Teller, who starred in Oscar-nominated film “Whiplash,” and is going to appear in the upcoming sequel of “Top Gun.”

Two singers are also being considered for the role: Harry Styles and Austin Butler.

Which of these five men will play Elvis Presley? Three are actors and two are singers, and all are in the running to play the King of Rock and Roll.

Who ends up playing the crooner is still up in the air, but one famous name has already signed on for the film: Tom Hanks. He will play Elvis’ controlling manager, Col. Tom Parker. Hanks is the only actor publicly signed on to the movie, according to IMDB, which lists the film as Luhrmann’s “Untitled Elvis Presley Project.”

The lead actor will be chosen in the coming weeks, according to Hollywood Reporter.