If you have SSI or VA benefits, support kids under 17 and didn’t have to file tax returns, you may be entitled to more stimulus money

If you receive Social Security or VA benefits, you have qualifying children under 17 and you didn’t have to file a tax return in 2018 or 2019, you may want to read this story — you could qualify for additional Economic Impact Payments.

Right now, you’ll be receiving $1,200 per adult.

But if you’re supporting a child under 17 (one who has a valid Social Security Number, can’t be claimed as a dependent by another taxpayer and whose taxable income is below a certain level), then you are entitled to an additional $500 per child in Economic Aid Payments.

To get the additional money, you need to visit this link: https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/non-filers-enter-payment-info-here. This page will provide you with more detailed info on determining if you’re qualified to receive the extra funds based on child dependents.

From there, you’ll need to scroll down to the blue “Enter Your Information’ button and click the button.

You’ll need to provide information including each qualifying child’s name, Social Security Number or Adoption Taxpayer Identification Number, the relationship of each child to you or your spouse and other data.

There is a little work involved, but if you’re supporting children under 17, the extra $500 per child will likely more than offset the effort.

Again, be sure to read all the qualifying information on the IRS page at https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/non-filers-enter-payment-info-here.