If you see a beach, you’re seeing things…

At first glance, it appears to be a tranquil beach scene with waves rolling in under a dark sky.

But images can be deceiving.

And this one is…

It’s actually a close up of the outside of a car door, where what is called the “car gate” at the bottom of the door area is broken.

The image was posted to Twitter by Muhammad Nayem, co-owner of the Pakistani online fashion marketplace Racyboat.com.

The image has gone viral and has prompted a lot of comments, confusion and amazement at the image. Without context, the image looks, well, beachy. With context, the car door, car gate and road come into view.

