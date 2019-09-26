If your language skills aren’t great, blame your older brother

Here’s another reason to throw shade at your older brother — if your language skills are a bit on the slow side, he’s the reason for your issues.

Researchers in France were building on previous studies that suggested having an older sibling is associated with slower linguistic development.

But the new research is more specific: Only children with an older brother seem to exhibit slow or delayed language skills.

According to a summary of the work, “Researchers studied more than 1,000 children from birth to the age of five-and-a-half years old. Each child’s language skills were tested at ages 2, 3, and 5.5, using tests specially designed to measure numerous aspects of language development such as vocabulary, syntax, and verbal reasoning.”

The researchers found children with an older brother had, on average, a two-month delay in their language development compared to children with an older sister.

Why is this the case? The researchers say they really don’t know — they’d like to do further studies to see if culture or location are factors.

You can read more on the study here and here.

