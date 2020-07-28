If you’re from North Dakota, Chicago doesn’t want you to visit right now

Coronavirus
by: WGN Web Desk,

CHICAGO — The City of Chicago announced Tuesday it has added four more states to its emergency travel order.

The Chicago Department of Public Health now lists North Dakota, Wisconsin, Missouri, and Nebraska as part of the order. The order was put in place to due coronavirus concerns.

Starting Friday, July 31, travelers entering or returning to Chicago from these states must quarantine for a 14-day period from the time of last contact within the identified state

There are now 22 states on the list: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Louisiana, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Nevada, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin.

Essential workers and individuals who are commuting from Wisconsin to Chicago for the purpose of work will be exempt.

Anyone found to violate the order could be fined $100 to $500 a day, up to $7,000 total. However, city officials conceded they won’t be able to keep track of who is and isn’t following the rules

