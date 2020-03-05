Live Now
IKEA recalls 820K dressers for tip-over risk

IKEA has recalled more than 800,000 dressers due to a tip-over hazard.

IKEA said Wednesday it has received six reports of tip-over involving the three-drawer Kullen chests, resulting in two minor injuries.

In 2016, the furniture retail giant recalled more than 17 million dressers for the same reason. Some children have accidentally been crushed to death or hurt because people didn’t attach the dresser to the wall.

If you own one of these three-drawer Kullen chests, you should stop using it immediately. You can return it for a refund, order a free wall-anchoring kit or you can request that IKEA send someone to your house to attach it to the wall free of charge.

