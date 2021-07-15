Illinois 1st to ban lying to juveniles in interrogations

FILE – In this March 30, 2020 file photo, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks in Chicago during the daily update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Pritzker said during a stop in Rock Island, Ill., Monday, July 27, 2020, that “things are not moving in the right direction” in terms of the COVID-19 pandemic in Illinois, where officials reported a sixth day in a row of more than 1,000 newly confirmed cases. Earlier in Quincy, the Democrat said he didn’t expect life in Illinois to return to normal until sometime next year. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois is the first state in the U.S. to prohibit police from lying to juveniles during criminal interrogations.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the law Thursday.

It was one of four pieces of legislation Pritzker signed, he said, to “change the laws that have failed the people they serve.”

It prohibits detectives from using deceptive practices when questioning minors in criminal investigations.

Experts say young people are far more likely than adults to offer false confessions.

It takes effect on Jan. 1.