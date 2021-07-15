Illinois 1st to ban lying to juveniles in interrogations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois is the first state in the U.S. to prohibit police from lying to juveniles during criminal interrogations.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the law Thursday.

It was one of four pieces of legislation Pritzker signed, he said, to “change the laws that have failed the people they serve.”

It prohibits detectives from using deceptive practices when questioning minors in criminal investigations.

Experts say young people are far more likely than adults to offer false confessions.

It takes effect on Jan. 1.

