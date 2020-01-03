Illinois cannabis dispensaries bring in nearly $3.2M in sales on first day of legal recreational cannabis sales

Local News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

People came out in droves on New Year’s Day in Illinois for the first day of legal recreational cannabis sales in the state.

Now, the numbers are in.

It turns out the 37 dispensaries in the state brought in nearly $3.2 million dollars in sales that day.

The governor’s senior adviser for cannabis control released the first-day sales in a news conference Thursday, saying more than 77,000 transactions were made on New Year’s Day.

Hundreds of people lined up outside dispensaries in the bitter cold early Wednesday to be among the first to buy the now-legal drug.

States such as Colorado and California saw similar scenes on their first days of legal recreational pot sales several years ago.

Illinois made history last year when it became the first state to legalize recreational adult-use cannabis through a legislative measure.

Other states have used ballot measures.

It’s the 11th U.S. state to legalize recreational marijuana sales.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Beulah BBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah BBall"

SM Boys BBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "SM Boys BBall"

HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling"

Winter Firefighting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winter Firefighting"

Under 100

Thumbnail for the video titled "Under 100"

Snow Removal Issues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow Removal Issues"

Election Packet

Thumbnail for the video titled "Election Packet"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/2"

1st of the Year Hike

Thumbnail for the video titled "1st of the Year Hike"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/2"

Diocese Releases Names

Thumbnail for the video titled "Diocese Releases Names"

Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 1/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 1/2"

Thursday Forecast: Overcast & Cooler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Overcast & Cooler"

Someone You Should Know: 2019 Year In Review

Thumbnail for the video titled "Someone You Should Know: 2019 Year In Review"

COFFEE AND WEIGHT

Thumbnail for the video titled "COFFEE AND WEIGHT"

Bishop Ryan Girls looking to win

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bishop Ryan Girls looking to win"

Flasher Boys looking to build

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flasher Boys looking to build"

Kari Warberg EarthKind

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kari Warberg EarthKind"

Robert's Wednesday Evening One Minute Forecast 1-1-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's Wednesday Evening One Minute Forecast 1-1-19"

New Year's Baby

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Year's Baby"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge