Illinois cannabis dispensaries bring in nearly $3.2M in sales on first day of legal recreational cannabis sales

People came out in droves on New Year’s Day in Illinois for the first day of legal recreational cannabis sales in the state.

Now, the numbers are in.

It turns out the 37 dispensaries in the state brought in nearly $3.2 million dollars in sales that day.

The governor’s senior adviser for cannabis control released the first-day sales in a news conference Thursday, saying more than 77,000 transactions were made on New Year’s Day.

Hundreds of people lined up outside dispensaries in the bitter cold early Wednesday to be among the first to buy the now-legal drug.

States such as Colorado and California saw similar scenes on their first days of legal recreational pot sales several years ago.

Illinois made history last year when it became the first state to legalize recreational adult-use cannabis through a legislative measure.

Other states have used ballot measures.

It’s the 11th U.S. state to legalize recreational marijuana sales.