Illinois woman shot and killed by 4-year-old who found gun, police say

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities are investigating after a woman was shot by a 4-year-old child over the weekend.

Marita Hile, 64, of Westville, Illinois, was shot around 12:30 p.m. Sunday while driving near a gas station in Tilton, Illinois, said investigators with the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department.

Officers said Hile and the child, a relative of the woman, were traveling in the car when the child found a gun. The child accidentally fired the gun into the driver seat and hit Hile, according to the Champaign County coroner.

Hile crashed the car into a sign at the gas station. She was taken to an Urbana, Illinois, hospital, where officers said she died from the gunshot wound.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

