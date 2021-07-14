Illinois WWII vet celebrates 100th birthday

Robert Mueller of Chester, Illinois, celebrated his 100th birthday on Wednesday with a parade just for him.

Mueller is a long-time member of the VFW and they are the ones who organized the parade, which included police cars, a fire truck, an ambulance, antique cars, a tractor, VFW members and many other members of the community.

Almost everyone in the parade was waving an American flag, which Mueller speculated was to honor him for being a World War II veteran and to show respect for the country.

Friends and family from as far away as St. Charles, Missouri, came to celebrate with him Wednesday morning, but one family member who didn’t come so far was his “baby” brother, Ray Mueller, who is 95 years old and also his next-door neighbor.

Mueller still lives on his own and even still drives.

When asked what his secret to having a long healthy life, he said this: “I think I was blessed from above. Stay active and keep going…There were times when things didn’t go very good, and I wait a little while, and a door opened up and something come up better than it was before.”

His brother chimed in and said it’s because he eats a banana every day.

As exciting as a parade is, the celebration for Mueller’s birthday isn’t over yet — and even started last night.

“The VFW had a bingo last night and they all got up and sang happy birthday to me,” Mueller said.

The celebrations continue later this week with a party on Saturday for those who couldn’t make the parade this morning.