‘I’m beginning not to like you:’ First ‘Star Wars’ screen test with Ford, Hamill

In the mid-1970s, two aspiring actors met for the first time to read a scene from a script for the first time. And the director, George Lucas, wouldn’t give the actors much information beyond that needed for the scene.

The actors were Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill. The scene they were reading was from the first script of “Star Wars.”

No costumes, no props, no music, no special effects, no set. Just the two men, in their street clothes, reading from a script in, apparently, a living room, trying on the characters of Han Solo and Luke Skywalker.

A clip of that screen test was posted recently on Twitter, and it has been electrifying the Internet.

Interestingly, or ironically, the screen test dialogue never made it into the final version of “Star Wars.”

Mark Hamill, after seeing the snippet, replied, “My screen-test for @starwars w/ Harrison on the 1st day I ever met him. Neither 1 of us had read the script at this point, only this 1 scene.”

“I asked George [Lucas] what kind of movie it was,” he recalled. “‘Let’s just do it, we’ll talk about that later.’ We never did talk about it later — we just did it.”

No specific date or location was given for the screen test.