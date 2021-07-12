‘I’m really happy to be here’: California woman celebrates 105th birthday

“I’m really happy to be here,” said Alice Fitzgerald.

Alice is celebrating her 105th birthday, and you could say she’s experienced a lot of life over the past 10 decades!

Born in Lancaster, Texas in 1916, she moved to Stockton, California, in 1945 for new opportunities. She’s been a barber, an usher, a housekeeper, and she loves to bake and watch the news.

Her secret to living a long life? Never smoking and staying strong in her faith.

“I tried to be a good daughter, I tried to be a good child, I tried to be obedient. And I think that had a lot to do with me living now.”

Her morning routine consists of hot tea with honey and lemon, cream of wheat and butter toast, then spending time with family.

And while she never had any children of her own, she helped raise many nieces and nephews over the years — many of whom were by her side for a big celebration over the weekend.

“Aunt Alice, you are wonderful, and we love you so much, and we hope you have more time here with us,” said Beverly, Alice’s great, great niece.