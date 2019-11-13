Impeachment hearing provides some new details, lots of political posturing

Top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine William Taylor, left, and Career Foreign Service officer George Kent are sworn in prior to testifying before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, during the first public impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump’s efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Photo via AP)

LIVE: Follow the impeachment hearing live here at the website: Click this link.

Washington (CBS News) — The top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine revealed new information about the events at the center of the House impeachment inquiry as the first open hearings before the House Intelligence Committee got underway Wednesday.

Bill Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, said in his opening statement that he recently learned about a conversation a member of his staff overheard between President Trump and Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the E.U., that took place on July 26, the day after the president’s call with the leader of Ukraine.

Taylor said the aide overheard the president ask Sondland about “the investigations.” He also said Sondland told the aide that the president “cares more about the investigations of Biden” than U.S. policy toward Ukraine.

Taylor is appearing alongside George Kent, the deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian Affairs. Both officials raised concerns about the central allegation in the impeachment inquiry — that the Trump administration used U.S. military aid to Ukraine to pressure the country to investigate the Biden family and events surrounding the 2016 election.

Democratic Chairman Adam Schiff opened the hearing by laying out the case against the president and saying the inquiry will “affect not only the future of this presidency, but the future of the presidency itself.”

Devin Nunes, the Republican ranking member, decried the proceedings as a “carefully orchestrated media smear campaign.” Early in the hearing, Republican lawmakers tried to raise procedural questions to delay the proceedings and demand testimony from the whistleblower whose complaint sparked the inquiry.

The rapidly escalating investigation is just the fourth time in U.S. history that Congress has seriously considered impeaching a president.

George Kent, left, and Bill Taylor are sworn in during the first public impeachment hearing on November 13, 2019.ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

In his opening statement, Taylor revealed new details about the events immediately following the president’s July 25 call with the president of Ukraine.

Taylor said a member of his staff told him last week about a phone call he overheard between U.S. Ambassador to the E.U. Gordon Sondland and Mr. Trump on July 26.

“Ambassador Sondland called President Trump and told him of his meetings in Kiev. The member of my staff could hear President Trump on the phone, asking Ambassador Sondland about ‘the investigations.’ Ambassador Sondland told President Trump that the Ukrainians were ready to move forward,” Taylor said.

“Following the call with President Trump, the member of my staff asked Ambassador Sondland what President Trump thought about Ukraine. Ambassador Sondland responded that President Trump cares more about the investigations of Biden, which Giuliani was pressing for,” he added.

Taylor said he did not know about the conversation when he first testified in a closed hearing on October 22, but reported it to the State Department counsel and to the majority and minority counsel on the House Intelligence Committee once he learned of it.

Taylor also emphasized his nonpartisan views earlier in his testimony.

“I am not here to take one side or the other, or to advocate for any particular outcome of these proceedings,” Taylor said. “My sole purpose to provide facts as I know them.”

Like Kent, Taylor stressed the importance of U.S. security assistance to Ukraine, saying Ukraine was also a critical partner to the United States. He said it was “clearly in our national interest to deter further Russian interference” in Ukraine, and reiterated his belief that withholding assistance to Ukraine “would be crazy.”

“This security assistance demonstrates our commitment to resist aggression and defend freedom,” Taylor said. He added that it was a difficult decision for him to return to Ukraine after Yovanovitch was ousted due to smears spread by Rudy Giuliani.

Taylor said he “worried about the role” of Giuliani in formulating Ukraine policy. He said that when he arrived in Ukraine, he witnessed “encouraging, confusing, and ultimately alarming circumstances.”

In his prepared opening statement, Kent describes at length his credentials and commitment to advancing U.S. interests and freedom in Ukraine. He then detailed what he saw as an attempt to contradict or undermine the national interest, and specifically to undermine then-Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

“Over the course of 2018-2019, I became increasingly aware of an effort by Rudy Giuliani and others, including his associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, to run a campaign to smear Ambassador Yovanovitch and other officials at the U.S. embassy in Kyiv,” Kent said in his remarks.

“In mid-August, it became clear to me that Giuliani’s efforts to gin up politically motivated investigations were now infecting U.S. engagement with Ukraine, leveraging President Zelensky’s desire for a White House meeting,” Kent continued.

Kent also briefly addressed his concerns about Burisma, the Ukrainian gas firm that had employed Hunter Biden. Mr. Trump has claimed that Joe Biden, as vice president, pushed for the removal of a prosecutor general because he was investigating Burisma, when in fact the prosecutor was widely seen as corrupt by the West.

Kent said he raised concerns about Hunter Biden’s service on the board of Burisma but “did not witness any efforts by any U.S. official to shield Burisma from scrutiny.”

Kent concluded his opening remarks by praising first-generation Americans who have testified before the committee in closed hearings, including Yovanovitch, Alexander Vindman and Fiona Hill. Yovanovitch is testifying in an open hearing on Friday, while Vindman and Hill will appear next week.

Republicans on the committee stalled the impeachment hearing by asking for the committee to vote on a subpoena for the whistleblower. Schiff said that there could be a vote after the hearing with Taylor and Kent. He also denied Republican allegations that he knows the identity of the whistleblower.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, left, speaks as Representative Devin Nunes, the ranking member on the committee, listens during the impeachment hearing on November 13, 2019. SUSAN WALSH / AP

Nunes started out by referencing former special counsel Robert Mueller’s public testimony. After a “spectacular implosion” of the “Russian hoax,” Nunes said, Democrats are making another attempt to undo the results of the 2016 presidential election.

“And yet now, here we are. We’re supposed to take these people at face value when they trot out a new batch of allegations,” Nunes said.

The impeachment inquiry, Nunes said, is a “carefully orchestrated media smear campaign.”

Nunes hit on how closed-door depositions were leaked only in parts, even though transcripts of those closed-door depositions are now available for anyone to read. He also blasted Schiff for not granting Republicans’ request to allow former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, to testify in public. Nunes also criticized Schiff for his office’s failure to disclose that the whistleblower came into contact with the office this summer.

The top Republican on the committee said no hearings should take place at all until three questions are answered: What is the Democrats’ coordination with the whistleblower? What is the full extent of Ukraine’s election meddling against the Trump campaign? And why did Burisma hire Hunter Biden to serve on their board?

Wednesday’s hearing, Nunes reiterated, will simply be a televised spectacle.

“The main performance, the Russia hoax has ended, and you’ve been cast in the low-rent Ukrainian sequel,” Nunes told Taylor and Kent. — Kathryn Watson

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff during the first public impeachment hearing on Capitol Hill on November 13, 2019.DREW ANGERER / GETTY IMAGES

In his opening remarks, House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff emphasized the gravity of the hearing, saying the ongoing impeachment inquiry “will affect not only this presidency, but the future of the presidency itself.”

“The questions presented by this impeachment inquiry are whether President Trump sought to exploit that ally’s vulnerability and invite Ukraine’s interference in our elections,” Schiff said. “Whether President Trump sought to condition official acts, such as a White House meeting or U.S. military assistance, on Ukraine’s willingness to assist with two political investigations that would help his reelection campaign. And if President Trump did either, whether such an abuse of his power is compatible with the office of the presidency.”

Schiff said the facts at hand “are not seriously contested.”

“Beginning in January of this year, the president’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, pressed Ukrainian authorities to investigate Burisma, the country’s largest natural gas producer, and the Bidens, since Vice President Joe Biden was seen as a strong potential challenger to Trump,” Schiff said. “Giuliani also promoted a debunked conspiracy that it was Ukraine, not Russia, that hacked the 2016 election.”

He connected that effort with the administration delaying military aid to Ukraine, and the president’s request to the Ukrainian president to open investigations.

Schiff tried to preempt a Republican argument in defense of the president, which is that military aid to Ukraine was eventually released without Ukraine opening investigations into the Bidens or the 2016 election.

“Some have argued in the president’s defense that the aid was ultimately released. That is true. But only after Congress began an investigation; only after the president’s lawyers learned of a whistleblower complaint; and only after members of Congress began asking uncomfortable questions about quid pro quos,” Schiff said.

Schiff concluded his statement by comparing these impeachment hearings to the ones investigating President Nixon.

“These actions will force Congress to consider, as it did with President Nixon, whether Trump’s obstruction of the constitutional duties of Congress constitutes additional grounds for impeachment,” Schiff said. “If the president can simply refuse all oversight, particularly in the context of an impeachment proceeding, the balance of power between our two branches of government will be irrevocably altered.”