In a shift, oil industry group backs federal price on carbon

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Jan. 14, 2015 file photo shows oil pump jacks in McKenzie County in western North Dakota. President Joe Biden shut down oil and gas lease sales from the nation’s vast public lands and waters in his first days in office, citing worries about climate change. Now his administration has to figure out what do with the multi-billion dollar program without crushing a significant sector of the U.S. economy, while fending off sharp criticism from congressional Republicans and the oil industry. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The oil and gas industry’s top lobbying group has endorsed a federal price on carbon dioxide emissions that contribute to global warming.

The move on Thursday comes as the Biden administration has pledged dramatic steps to address climate change.

The American Petroleum Institute, whose members include ExxonMobil and Chevron, announced the policy change ahead of a virtual forum by the Interior Department as it launches a months-long review of the government’s oil and gas sales.

API also called for fast-tracking commercial deployment of technology to capture and store carbon emissions and federal regulation of methane emissions from new and existing oil and gas wells.

The industry strongly resisted proposed methane regulations under the Obama administration.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 3/25

NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Medal of Honor Day

Horse Roundup

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/25

Thursday's Forecast: Increasing clouds & warm

BSC Volleyball

10 Commandments in Schools

RW: Lorena Poppe

Oil Ruling Reversed

KX Convo: Mike Overton

Wednesday, March 24th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Dr. Wynne: Variant Surge

Seasonal Camping

Rainbow Rendezvous

Oil Outlook

Cosmetology Vote

Healthcare for Minors

Cases Trending Up

Standing Rock Death

Great Donation

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News