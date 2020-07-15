In, now out: Kanye West dropping out of 2020 presidential race

National News

by: Addy Bink and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Rapper Kanye West (Credit: PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP via Getty Images)

(WFRV) — Kanye West is dropping out of the 2020 presidential race, according to a report.

Steve Kramer, an adviser hired by West, said, “He’s out,” according to New York Magazine’s The Intelligencer.

Kramer serves as a get-out-the-vote specialist and was hired to help West get on ballots in Floride and South Carolina.

“I have nothing good or bad to say about Kanye,” Kramer told The Intelligencer. “Everyone has their personal decision about why they make decisions. Running for president has to be one of the hardest things for someone to actually contemplate at that level.”

West announced he was “running for president of the United States!” on Twitter on July 4.

West previously showed his support for President Donald Trump and even visited the White House to speak with him.

On July 9, West posted a video to Twitter of him registering to vote for the first time in Wyoming. He encouraged viewers to “Vote” before speaking with a local official. The tweet also includes a link to register to vote.

At the MTV VMA Awards in 2015, West announced he would launch a presidential campaign for the 2020 election. In January 2019, the rapper teased a 2024 bid.

