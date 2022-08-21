The Indian Child Welfare Act establishes basic requirements to protect Native American children from continued forced removal from their families, tribes, and tribal culture.

It is slated to be reviewed by the Supreme Court this fall via Brackeen versus Haaland.

If the Supreme Court overturns the Act, states would once again be allowed to remove Native children from their families and culture while simultaneously depriving tribes of future generation, putting the very existence of tribes in jeopardy.