(Evansville, IN)- A hoosier is celebrating her hundredth birthday fighting back against the coronavirus. On this day in 1921 she was born, and now she is getting her second dose of the covid vaccine.

Mildred Grassman said, “I thought it was a good birthday present.”

Grassman says her secret to longevity is to stay busy and active, it’s what has kept her young all these years.