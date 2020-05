An entrance to Indianapolis Motor Speedway is viewed Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Indianapolis. The speedway is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

The Indy 500 didn’t take place at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend due to COVID-19. So, instead, the facility hosted what might be the largest food giveaway in Indiana state history.

That’s according to Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana who provided groceries for five-thousand households on Saturday. Recipients got up to 40 pounds of fresh fruit, vegetables, meat, and dairy products.

The food bank’s CEO says hunger in the U.S. is up about 48 percent due to the COVID-19 pandemic.