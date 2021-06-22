Interior Secretary to discuss path forward after discovery of Indigenous children in mass grave in Canada

FILE – In this April 23, 2021, file photo, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland speaks during a news briefing at the White House in Washington. On Tuesday, June 22, 2021, Haaland and other federal officials are expected to announce steps that the federal government plans to take to reconcile the legacy of boarding school policies on Indigenous families and communities across the U.S. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and other federal officials are expected to announce steps Tuesday that the federal government plans to take to reconcile the troubled legacy of boarding school policies on Indigenous families and communities.

The recent discovery of children’s remains, buried at the site of what was once Canada’s largest Indigenous residential school, has rekindled interest in that legacy — both in Canada and the United States.

The first Native American to serve as a Cabinet Secretary, Haaland, is scheduled to outline a path forward while addressing members of the National Congress of American Indians during the group’s midyear conference.

Haaland has suggested that investments, planned by the Biden administration, and efforts to strengthen tribal sovereignty can help to heal the wrongs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.