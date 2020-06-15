IRS warns of bogus companies claiming to have COVID cure, uptick in charity impostors

National News

by: Stephanie Grindley

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF) — Criminals are using COVID-19 Economic Impact Payments as cover for schemes to steal personal information and money. 

And in these trying times, that’s when the scavengers come out. A special agent stationed in Washinton D.C. says fraud is at its highest, and where financial information is at its most vulnerable. 

There are bogus companies saying they have a cure for COVID-19 and others asking for you to invest in creating a vaccine. If they reach out to you, don’t buy it. And if scammers couldn’t stoop lower, the IRS Criminal Investigator says even fake charities are being setup. 

The financial vulnerability being felt throughout the nation has created groups founded on compassion, and others forged with selfish intent. Similar crime rates to that of what was seen in the wake of other national crises.  

The scams run the gamut right now. It reminds me also like 9-11. There were lots of scams that came as a result. There’s a lot of money out there. There’s a lot of programs that are set up to help those that are truly in need of financial help, you’re going to see fraud.

Kelly Jackson, Special Agent for Washington D.C. field officer of IRS Criminal Investigation

In regard to the EI Payments, The IRS does not send emails, texts or calls. So, if you get one of those posing as the IRS, now you’ll know it’s fake. 

And Jackson says become your own investigator. If a company sounds fishy, look it up. 

Or report COVID-19 fraud to the National Center for Disaster Fraud. 

If there is fraud suspected for EIP, report it here. Or if you suspect IRS fraud, you can send it here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Back in Business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Back in Business"

Court Ruling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Court Ruling"

Williston Radar

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Radar"

Quit Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Quit Week"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/15"

Monday's forecast: a break from the storms and wind

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday's forecast: a break from the storms and wind"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/15"

Minot Invitational

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Invitational"

Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball"

Plays of the week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plays of the week"

Robert One Minute 6-14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 6-14"

Cody Holte Memorial Walk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cody Holte Memorial Walk"

Sports City closes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sports City closes"

Truck crashes into Bismarck business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Truck crashes into Bismarck business"

COVID-19 Update 6-14

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Update 6-14"

Minot Invitational

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Invitational"

Chris Wenzel Memorial Tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chris Wenzel Memorial Tournament"

Minot invitational early highlights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot invitational early highlights"

Atlanta Police Chief Resigns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Atlanta Police Chief Resigns"

Robert One Minute 6-13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 6-13"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge