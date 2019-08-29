Is a global digital tax on the horizon?

PARIS (AP) — France and the United States are taking leading roles in talks aimed at reaching a deal on a global digital tax by mid-2020.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Thursday that both countries will be working on a task force with the Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Le Maire will meet with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin next week in Washington.

Angel Gurria, OECD secretary-general, said that about 130 countries are involved in the process.

France and the U.S. announced an agreement this week over a French tax on online giants like Google. France would reimburse companies any excess taxes once an international deal is in place.

The French tax had prompted threats from U.S. President Donald Trump about heavy tariffs on French wine.

