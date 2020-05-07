Is antibody testing a problem-solver?

by: Mikayla Newton

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Now that there is a greater interest in antibody testing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, one problem lies ahead. There isn’t enough research to state that there will be immunity for people who have had the virus.

Antibody testing, also known as serology testing, looks to see whether your immune system has responded to the infection.

This type of COVID-19 test is for individuals who think they may have had COVID-19 and do not currently have symptoms.

Dr. Justin Nistico, an infectious disease specialist at Arnot Health in New York says antibody testing may not be the problem-solver that people think it is.

“It’s still in the process of being studied, so to be determined if someone is purely immuned is not well understood right now,” said Nistico.

“If you got an antibody test, it’s really to show us information on the spread of the infection and they are still working on studying the purpose of its use to determine if people are truly protected against this infection,” said Nistico.

Scientists are still trying to understand whether or not having antibodies will protect someone from future reinfection

