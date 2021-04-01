Is it a Texas prank? El Arroyo’s famous sign with daily witty sayings is missing

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The world-famous sign, which is updated daily with jokes and puns, is missing from El Arroyo’s parking lot.

It’s also April Fools’ Day.

But if this is an April Fools’ Day prank — it’s an elaborate one. El Arroyo tweeted images Thursday that appear to be from a security camera showing people gathered around the sign with a U-Haul trailer in the early morning hours of March 31.

“It is with great sadness that we share some disheartening news… Our famous marquee sign has been stolen,” El Arroyo said Thursday. “If you have any information about the whereabouts of the sign, or any leads, please comment.”

KXAN went by El Arroyo, and we can confirm the sign is missing. A chef there told us he was surprised when he came to work and the sign was gone. We’ve reached out to the management at El Arroyo to confirm this is not a joke. So far, we have not gotten a response.

Many El Arroyo followers chimed in on Twitter to express their sadness the sign is missing while others thought it was an April Fools’ prank.

According to its website, El Arroyo has been serving Tex-Mex food since 1975 from its location at West 5th Street and Campbell Street. But now it’s maybe even better known for its witty sayings on its marquee sign, which it changes out each day.

Honestly can you blame them pic.twitter.com/60pMGtEuz2 — El Arroyo (@ElArroyo_ATX) March 23, 2021

Pictures of the sign have been published in four volumes so far. It’s unclear if the famous restaurant will continue its daily quotes with its sign still missing.