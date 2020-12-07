Is it too late to mail my Christmas gift? Here are some deadlines to keep in mind

by: Max Rodriguez and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

In this Tuesday, May 9, 2017, photo, a UPS employee loads packages onto a truck at a company facility in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Postal Service has been handling mail and packages at holiday levels since the beginning of the pandemic, but with Christmas just weeks away, many will need to act quickly to get their presents delivered to loved ones in time.

The first deadlines for domestic shipping by Christmas are coming on December 15th, when both the United States Postal Service, FedEx and UPS have their suggested shipping deadlines for ground travel, the most affordable option.

  • December 7: USPS cutoff for many international shipping options. See the list here.
  • December 15: Deadline for ground shipping from USPS, FedEx and UPS. First Class and Priority Deadline for Hawaii
  • December 18: USPS First Class deadline for Alaska
  • December 21: USPS Priority deadline for Alaska & Hawaii. Last day for UPS 3-Day Select option
  • December 23: Cutoff for UPS Next Day Air, USPS Priority Mail Express & FedEx Overnight options

Meanwhile, long lines at the post office are expected as Christmas inches closer. People can avoid the wait by paying for labels and printing them at home.

