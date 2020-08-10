Is this the most expensive COVID-19 mask in the world? See for yourself.

Luxury jewelry brand Yvel is creating waht could be the world’s most expensive COVID-19 face mask.

Take a look at all these diamonds.

The high end Israeli jeweler says a Chinese businessman living in the U.S. is paying a whopping $1.5 million for the mask.

When it’s finished, the 18-karat white gold face covering will be encrusted with 3,600 white and black diamonds.

The jeweler says when the customer ordered the mask, he had three conditions: it must be completed by the end of the year, it must be fitted with top-rated N-99 filters and it must be the most expensive mask in the world.