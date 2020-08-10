Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Is this the most expensive COVID-19 mask in the world? See for yourself.

National News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

Luxury jewelry brand Yvel is creating waht could be the world’s most expensive COVID-19 face mask.

Take a look at all these diamonds.

The high end Israeli jeweler says a Chinese businessman living in the U.S. is paying a whopping $1.5 million for the mask.

When it’s finished, the 18-karat white gold face covering will be encrusted with 3,600 white and black diamonds.

The jeweler says when the customer ordered the mask, he had three conditions: it must be completed by the end of the year, it must be fitted with top-rated N-99 filters and it must be the most expensive mask in the world.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/10

School Transportation

Monday's Forecast: Sunny & Dry

NDC AUG 10

Northwoods League

Class B Baseball

Top plays of the week

Custer Park Protest

Bike ride for charity ends in Fargo

Robert One Minute 8-9

COVID-19 ND Watch 8-9-20

Class B Baseball

Additional voting locations in Williams County

Class AA Baseball

Robert One Minute 8-8

Birthday surprise

Blue-green algae

Biking for service dogs

COVID-19 ND Watch 8-8-20

Class B State Baseball

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss