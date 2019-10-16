It came from outer space: Interstellar comet visits our solar system

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This Oct. 12, 2019 photo made available by NASA shows the comet 2I/Borisov, seen by the Hubble Space Telescope. It’s the second known interstellar visitor to swoop through our backyard. An amateur astronomer from Crimea, Gennady Borisov, discovered the comet in August, two years after the first alien guest, a cigar-shaped rock, popped up. (NASA, ESA, D. Jewitt (UCLA) via AP)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The Hubble Space Telescope has captured the best pictures yet of our newest interstellar visitor.

This comet from outside our solar system is zooming by us at a blistering 110,000 mph (177,000 kph). Hubble caught some glam shots over the weekend from a distance of 260 million miles (420 million kilometers). The photos were released Wednesday.

It’s the second known interstellar visitor to swoop through our solar system. An amateur astronomer from Crimea, Gennady Borisov, discovered the comet in August, two years after the first alien guest, a cigar-shaped rock known as Oumuamua, popped up.

“It’s a puzzle why these two are so different,” David Jewitt of the University of California, Los Angeles, who led the Hubble observation team, said in a statement.

On the other hand, it’s “very remarkable” that the comet’s properties appear to be similar to those of our own solar system’s building blocks, said Amaya Moro-Martin of the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore.

Polish astronomers using ground telescopes, meanwhile, have reported the comet — called Comet 2I/Borisov — looks to be reddish with a nucleus about 1 mile (2 kilometers) across.

The comet will make its closest approach to the sun in December and reach Jupiter’s distance by mid-2020, before heading back toward interstellar space. Hubble — along with other telescopes — will be on the lookout into next year.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Why We See Fog After Rain Or Snow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why We See Fog After Rain Or Snow"

Your Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/16"

A Couple Of Warmer Days With Another Cool Down

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Couple Of Warmer Days With Another Cool Down"

Pet Therapy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pet Therapy"

Bear Sighting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bear Sighting"

Counterfeit Contacts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Counterfeit Contacts"

High School Volleyball 10.15

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball 10.15"

Girls HS Swim and Dive 10.15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Swim and Dive 10.15"

Moose

Thumbnail for the video titled "Moose"

Angel Babies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Angel Babies"

Morton County Fatal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morton County Fatal"

McKenzie County Fatal

Thumbnail for the video titled "McKenzie County Fatal"

Medina Ambulance Service

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medina Ambulance Service"

Boys State Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys State Soccer"

Tuesday, October 15th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, October 15th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Lost Class Ring

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lost Class Ring"

Badge of Hope

Thumbnail for the video titled "Badge of Hope"

College Preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Preview"

Trench Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trench Safety"

Search Continues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Search Continues"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge