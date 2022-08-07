National Farmers Market Week is August 7 through the 13th.

And the North Dakota Department of Agriculture and partners are celebrating with three events.

Farmers, ranchers, and Pride of Dakota companies from across the state will offer their locally made and grown products at the Farmers and Artisans Market, on Wednesday, Aug. 10, from 3 to 8 p.m. in the west parking lot of the state Capitol building off Fourth Street.

NDDA is also teaming up with the Minot Farmers Market and BisMarket for Ag in the Classroom Days at the respective markets.

Kids will receive a free toolkit with ag activities, crafts, and other materials.

More information on Farmers market week here in our state can be found on https://www.nd.gov/ndda/news/farmers-market-week-august-7-13-events-planned .