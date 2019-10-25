It pays to drive safely: App pays you not to text and drive

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – There has been an increase in distracted driving crashes recently and a new app is working to bring those numbers down.

While driving safely should be reward enough, the new app called OnMyWay will pay you to put your phone down while at the wheel.

It works like this, the app automatically activates when your car goes over 10 mph and disables text and app alerts. It then pays you five cents for every mile you drive without using your phone.

Even though the phone is locked, you can still make and answer phone calls using Bluetooth.

Users can earn up to $1,000 and the drivers aren’t the only ones who can make money through the app, passengers can too! You can also refer friends and make money when they drive safely.

The money earned can be used to purchase items from participating advertisers through OnMyWay Cash Offers or the money can be directly deposited into your bank account.

The app was created to combat the increase in distracted driving deaths.

Currently, the number one cause of death for young adults ages 16 to 25 is car accidents, with the majority related to distracted driving.

OnMyWay stated that its mission is to reverse this epidemic through positive rewards.

The app is available for Apple and Android phones.

