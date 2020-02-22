It’s a Palindrome Day

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, is what’s called a palindrome day. A Palindrome Day happens when the day’s date can be read the same way backward and forward. The dates are similar to word palindromes in that they are symmetrical, like the name Bob or the word racecar.

Also this week, another palindrome occurred on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2020.

02/02/2020, in both the MM/DD/YYYY format and the DD/MM/YYYY format, are palindromes, and just after 2 a.m. on Thursday, it was 02:02:20 on 02/02/2020.

Palindrome comes from the Greek words “palin,” which means “again, back” and “dromos,” meaning “running,” according to Dictionary.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

WDA Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "WDA Hockey"

State Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Wrestling"

Friday, February 21st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, February 21st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

EPA Rollback

Thumbnail for the video titled "EPA Rollback"

Worker Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Worker Safety"

Minot Jazz

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Jazz"

Taco Feliz

Thumbnail for the video titled "Taco Feliz"

Northern Plains

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northern Plains"

Pharmacy Renovations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pharmacy Renovations"

Crazy Cravings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crazy Cravings"

Hockey Arena

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hockey Arena"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Ice Chips

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice Chips"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/21"

Cederstrom Retires

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cederstrom Retires"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/21"

Friday Forecast: Another sunny day with even warmer highs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Forecast: Another sunny day with even warmer highs"

FURRY FRIDAY: MEET BOULDER THE CAT

Thumbnail for the video titled "FURRY FRIDAY: MEET BOULDER THE CAT"

Skull Breaker Challenge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Skull Breaker Challenge"

Arrest in Double Stabbing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arrest in Double Stabbing"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge