It’s a Palindrome Day

Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, is what’s called a palindrome day. A Palindrome Day happens when the day’s date can be read the same way backward and forward. The dates are similar to word palindromes in that they are symmetrical, like the name Bob or the word racecar.

Also this week, another palindrome occurred on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2020.

02/02/2020, in both the MM/DD/YYYY format and the DD/MM/YYYY format, are palindromes, and just after 2 a.m. on Thursday, it was 02:02:20 on 02/02/2020.

Palindrome comes from the Greek words “palin,” which means “again, back” and “dromos,” meaning “running,” according to Dictionary.com.