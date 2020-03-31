Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

“It’s a war without bullets”: First-hand accounts from health care workers battling coronavirus

National News
Posted: / Updated:

On this National Doctors’ Day, there are urgent calls for help on Monday from doctors and nurses who are risking their lives while treating coronavirus patients. President Trump said Monday that he’s considering hazard pay for health care workers, but gave no details.

The endless echo of sirens, a warning about the state of our nation’s hospitals. From Illinois to Arizona and in the worst-hit state: New York.

“It’s a war without bullets,” said Dr. Joaquin Morante.

Morante is an ICU doctor at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, where six people died overnight. 

1585608755256.png
Dr. Joaquin Morante  CBS NEWS

“Being covered in COVID — it’s walking into the hospital and feeling like every part of the hospital is a dirty zone,” Morante said. 

“Covered in COVID” without enough protection to stay healthy. All 24 of Jacobi’s ICU beds are full.

Health care workers in New York protested the lack of protection. Morante is forced to wash his gear at home.

Virus Outbreak New York
A nurse demonstrates outside the emergency entrance at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx borough of New York, Saturday, March 28, 2020, demanding more personal protective equipment for medical staff treating coronavirus patients. A member of the New York nursing community died earlier this week while treating coronavirus patients at another New York hospital.  
 KATHY WILLENS / AP

Dr. Rupa Marya, with the UC San Francisco Medical Center, showed the calm before the surge.

Her hospital’s entire supply of protective equipment, which is enough for just one week, is stored in filing cabinets.

“We actually have them in these filing cabinets,” said nurse Philip Garcia. 

1585608819865.png
UC Medical Center in San Francisco.

Marya said there are doctors who are writing their wills and nurses who are afraid of dying, but even more worried about bringing COVID-19 home.

While nurses and doctors are being hailed as heroes, many feel abandoned. California Governor Gavin Newsom said the federal government shipped 170 broken ventilators to Los Angeles over the weekend. There’s now a rush to fix them.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Monday, March 30th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, March 30th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Curl Sisters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Curl Sisters"

Girl Scout Cookies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girl Scout Cookies"

Distancing Outside

Thumbnail for the video titled "Distancing Outside"

Bowling Alley's

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowling Alley's"

Calling 911

Thumbnail for the video titled "Calling 911"

Prayer Group

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prayer Group"

Drive-In Service

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drive-In Service"

Help Line

Thumbnail for the video titled "Help Line"

Oil Spill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oil Spill"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/30

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/30"

Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/30

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/30"

Monday forecast: Mostly sunny & 60s

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday forecast: Mostly sunny & 60s"

Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Football"

Rugby Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rugby Basketball"

Restaurant Take Out

Thumbnail for the video titled "Restaurant Take Out"

Mask Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mask Drive"

MSU football on the grind

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU football on the grind"

Blood Banks Help

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blood Banks Help"

Landlords & COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Landlords & COVID-19"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge