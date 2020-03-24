‘It’s insane’: Virus response leads to run on freezers in Michigan

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

The sudden demand for freezers is likely tied to the long lines at grocery stores: people are stocking up on frozen food and buying in bulk. (Getty Images)

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Toilet paper and sanitizing products aren’t the only things disappearing from store shelves in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

As Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders started coming down, customers started coming into appliance stores, snatching up deep freezers.

“It’s insane,” said an employee of Laninga Appliance.

A worker at a Home Depot in Wyoming, Michigan, said the rush started around March 13. Despite consistent shipments, the store is struggling to keep freezers in stock. Last week, an employee said the majority of freezers sold quickly, including the display model.

At a Home Depot in Grandville, Michigan, the story was the same. A truck had delivered a new set of freezers Thursday morning – by 4:25 p.m. only one freezer remained.

“We’re all in the same boat,” said a worker at the Lowe’s in Grandville.

Lowe’s was sold out of freezers much of last week, with only a couple floor models remaining Friday, according to the employee.

The Lowe’s worker said while trucks are coming in all the time, the store never knows when the stock will arrive.

At the Menard’s in Kalamazoo, two freezers were available Friday afternoon, but the run on the appliance was real.

The assistant manager of Menard’s said the sudden demand for freezers is likely tied to the long lines at grocery stores: people are stocking up on frozen food and buying in bulk.

For Laninga Appliance, the challenge of keeping freezers in stock is two-fold because the small business must first find the appliances to fill its shelves.

Unlike big box stores, Laninga Appliance purchases freezers directly from suppliers, which are reportedly low on inventory because of scalebacks prompted by COVID-19 precautions.

An employee of Laninga Appliance said General Electric had limited its hours and they could not reach anyone at Frigidaire to request more freezers.

When WOOD reached out to Whirlpool Corporation, the company declined to comment on whether it was ramping up production, but did issue the following statement regarding its response to COVID-19:

“We are continuing operations in line with health authorities and applicable local and state government policies,” said Chad Parks with Whirlpool.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/24"

Tuesday forecast: breezy & warm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday forecast: breezy & warm"

Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf"

All-State Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "All-State Basketball"

BSC Signings

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Signings"

Tribes Help

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tribes Help"

Students Connected

Thumbnail for the video titled "Students Connected"

Hearts on Windows

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hearts on Windows"

Water

Thumbnail for the video titled "Water"

Kara Sharff

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kara Sharff"

Bismarck State Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck State Basketball"

Monday, March 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, March 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Facebook Fitness Group

Thumbnail for the video titled "Facebook Fitness Group"

Funeral in Rugby

Thumbnail for the video titled "Funeral in Rugby"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/23"

Photog Setbacks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Photog Setbacks"

Roosevelt Zoo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Roosevelt Zoo"

Sanford Tests

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sanford Tests"

Your #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader is right here.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader is right here."

Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/23"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge