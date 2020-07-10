It’s National Kitten Day!

You don’t need an excuse to spend hours gushing over cat videos or pampering your beloved pet, but Friday…you’ll have one.

According to the National Day Calendar, an animal advocate created Kitten Day to encourage people to adopt pets.

Doing so might be good for your health.

Studies show pets can lower stress, and even looking at cat photos and videos can make you happier.

Scientists say we’re attracted to kittens and cats because they have features like human babies.

And that adoration has launched some famous felines.

Grumpy Cat had 1.5 million Twitter follows, and Lil Bub has a documentary dedicated to him.

The American Veterinary Medical Association says about 25 percent of American households have a cat.

