It’s National Pumpkin Pie Day

Dec. 25 isn’t just for Christmas — it’s also National Pumpkin Pie Day!

You may think of pumpkin pie as mainly a Thanksgiving treat…but surely you’ve heard the famous song “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”.

…”Later we’ll have some pumpkin pie and we’ll do some caroling.”

It turns out, pumpkin pie is also a traditional dessert on Christmas Day.

Pumpkin pie dates way back to the early 17th century with the pilgrims in New England, and it’s become a favorite flavor for many season products like coffee, ice cream, pancakes and even beer!

So enjoy a slice tonight!