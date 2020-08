PICO RIVERA, CA – JULY 15: Hostess Twinkie snack cakes are on display at a store July 15, 2013, Pico Rivera, California. Twinkies returned to store shelves after Hostess filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy late last year, after years of management turmoil and a standoff with its second-biggest union. The company sold off its various […]

Today is the day we celebrate a classic in the cake world — It’s National Sponge Cake Day!

This sweet treat can be one of the trickiest for bakers to master. A perfect sponge cake stands tall and bakers must maintain a fine crumb while keeping the cake moist.

The sponge cake is thought to have originated in the Caribbean, and is believed to be one of the first non-yeasted cakes.