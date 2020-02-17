It’s Presidents Day

Many Americans are off Monday in honor of Presidents Day. The federal holiday takes place on the third Monday in February.

Presidents Day occurs during the birth month of two of the country’s most prominent Presidents: George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.

Throughout the U.S. communities and organizations hold public ceremonies to commemorate the day. And now in honor of Presidents Day…a little presidential trivia.

Three U.S. presidents died on July 4, they are: John Adams, James Monroe and Thomas Jefferson.

