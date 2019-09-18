It’s the end of the world. Again. And again. Over 50 years of ‘doom and gloom.’

If you’re feeling a bit of deja vu over recent predictions of worldwide calamities due to environmental changes, you’re right.

According to a lengthy report compiled by the Competitive Enterprise Institute, none of the predicted global disasters due to climate change have happened yet.

“Modern doomsayers have been predicting climate and environmental disaster since the 1960s. They continue to do so today,” the institute writes in its report. “None of the apocalyptic predictions with due dates as of today have come true.”

To bolster its argument, the institute compiled a lengthy list of clippings featuring people — many of them prominent scientists, lawmakers and entertainers — making dire predictions that never panned out.

Some examples:

1967: Stanford University biologist Paul Erlich said, ‘”The time of famines” is upon us and would be at its worst and most disastrous by 1975.

1969: Erlich predicted, “We must realize that unless we are extremely lucky, everybody will disappear in a cloud of blue steam in 20 years.”

1970: James P. Lodge Jr., a scientist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research, predicted a new Ice Age in the first third of the 21st Century and that entire rivers and stream in the U.S. would be boiled dry by electric power generation demands.

1974: Scientists predict weather trends are leading to another Ice Age in the years to come.

1988: Scientists predict weather trends are leading to prolonged heat waves and droughts in the years to come.

2008: Former Vice President and environmental activist Al Gore predicts the North Polar Ice Cap will be completely ice-free in five years.

You can read the complete report here.