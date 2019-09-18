It’s the end of the world. Again. And again. Over 50 years of ‘doom and gloom.’

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

If you’re feeling a bit of deja vu over recent predictions of worldwide calamities due to environmental changes, you’re right.

According to a lengthy report compiled by the Competitive Enterprise Institute, none of the predicted global disasters due to climate change have happened yet.

“Modern doomsayers have been predicting climate and environmental disaster since the 1960s. They continue to do so today,” the institute writes in its report. “None of the apocalyptic predictions with due dates as of today have come true.”

To bolster its argument, the institute compiled a lengthy list of clippings featuring people — many of them prominent scientists, lawmakers and entertainers — making dire predictions that never panned out.

Some examples:

1967: Stanford University biologist Paul Erlich said, ‘”The time of famines” is upon us and would be at its worst and most disastrous by 1975.

1969: Erlich predicted, “We must realize that unless we are extremely lucky, everybody will disappear in a cloud of blue steam in 20 years.”

1970: James P. Lodge Jr., a scientist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research, predicted a new Ice Age in the first third of the 21st Century and that entire rivers and stream in the U.S. would be boiled dry by electric power generation demands.

1974: Scientists predict weather trends are leading to another Ice Age in the years to come.

1988: Scientists predict weather trends are leading to prolonged heat waves and droughts in the years to come.

2008: Former Vice President and environmental activist Al Gore predicts the North Polar Ice Cap will be completely ice-free in five years.

You can read the complete report here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Rescue Dog

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rescue Dog"

Robert Suhr KX News 620am Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 620am Forecast"

Tip a Cop

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tip a Cop"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-18-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-18-19"

Bismarck Marathon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Marathon"

Prepare for Bismarck Marathon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepare for Bismarck Marathon"

Boys HS Soccer Sept. 17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Soccer Sept. 17"

Class A Volleyball Sept. 17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A Volleyball Sept. 17"

Class B Volleyball Sept. 17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class B Volleyball Sept. 17"

Boys High School Tennis Sept. 17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys High School Tennis Sept. 17"

Preparing for Natural Disasters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Preparing for Natural Disasters"

Century Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Volleyball"

Amy Jacobson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amy Jacobson"

Bismarck High Tennis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck High Tennis"

Tuesday, September 17th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, September 17th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Hemp and CBD Crops

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hemp and CBD Crops"

Hostfest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hostfest"

Missing Persons

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missing Persons"

Fatal Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fatal Crash"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss